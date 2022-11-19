'CBI Probe Needed': SC Advocate On Satyendar Jain Receiving VVIP Treatment In Tihar Jail

After Republic TV accessed CCTV footage of Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain’s jail cell which shows that the prison manual was violated and he got VVIP treatment in the Tihar Jail in the National capital, Supreme Court advocate Desh Ratan Nigam called for an investigation and said for people to not lose faith in the prison system, the AAP Minister has to be moved to another prison in a different State.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, advocate Desh Ratan Nigam spoke about Minister Satyendar Jain turning Tihar jail into a massage parlour. He said, “Visuals accessed by Republic TV clearly show mockery of our present system. There should be a thorough inquiry into the matter or else people will lose faith in the judicial system. He should be transferred to another jail out of Delhi."

This needs to be investigated thoroughly or else people will lose faith in judicial system: Supreme Court advocate, Desh Ratan Nigam on Satyendar Jain getting massage in Tihar jail.

Speaking about Satyendar Jain getting massages in Jail, the Supreme Court advocate asserted that the Minister has been getting such types of treatments earlier as well, and videos were circulated of him receiving VVIP treatments. The advocate further said that the jailed Minister cannot be called an accused, and despite being guilty, he is getting these treatments in jail.

He cannot be called an accused, and despite being guilty, he is getting these treatments in jail. CBI probe is needed: Supreme Court advocate, Desh Ratan Nigam on Satyendar Jain getting massage in Tihar jail.

'Jain should not remain a minister': Supreme Court Advocate

Demanding a CBI probe, the Supreme Court advocate claimed that a crime has been committed both by Satyendar Jain and the present authorities. “An appropriate legal action and charges have to be framed and a case has to be filed against such people. He should not remain a minister after such grave allegations," Advocate Desh Ratan Nigam stated.

“The Court should take suo-moto notice, or somebody must bring a petition before the court that this man should be transferred out of Delhi. He is a repeat offender. The central government must take this matter and transfer him out of Delhi,” Desh Ratan Nigam added.

"He should not remain a minister": Advocate Desh Ratan Nigam questions VVIP treatment being given to AAP minister Satyendar Jain.



In the video accessed by Republic Media Network from September 13, the AAP Minister can be seen lounging on his bed as a person is massing his legs and hands in the Tihar Jail. He is seen receiving a full body massage including a head massage a day later. On September 21, he is seen interacting with three others persons in his cell in addition to the individual who is providing the massage service.