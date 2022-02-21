CBI Questions Ex-NSE GOO Anand Subramanian In Co-location Scam Involving Chitra Ramkrishna

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has questioned ex-NSE group operating officer (GOO), Anand Subramanian, in connection with the Chitra Ramkrishna-Himalayan Yogi case. Subramanian has been questioned consecutively for three days in Chennai about his role at the exchange, and how he landed as the group operating officer, besides his association with then MD and CEO Chitra Ramkrishna. Along with this, the CBI team has also visited the SEBI office in Mumbai and collected certain documents in connection with the case.

In its 190-page report, SEBI claimed that Chitra Ramkrishna and Subramanian ran a money-making scheme during their stint at NSE, alleging that Anand Subramanian's appointment as NSE's CSO was influenced by emails from a 'yogi' dwelling in the Himalayan region in 2013, along with a compensation of Rs 1.3 crores.

SEBI has highlighted Subramanian's continued elevations till he became GOO sharing how his rise was accompanied by an 'arbitrary and disproportionate' increase in his pay package. He was also exempted from working five days a week, and only asked to come for three days. After SEBI received complaints on Subramanian's arbitrary elevation, it initiated a probe into it.

''It was alleged that the owner and promoter of said private company abused the server architecture of NSE in conspiracy with unknown officials of NSE. It was also alleged that unknown officials of NSE, Mumbai had provided unfair access to said company using the co-location facility during the period 2010-2012 that enabled it to login first to the exchange server of the stock exchange that helped to get the data before any other broker in the market,'' the CBI has alleged in the FIR.

Chitra Ramkrishna & Himalayan Yogi mystery

On February 17, the I-T department raided ex-NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna and NSE group operating officer (GOO), Anand Subramanian, after the SEBI report revealed that she had been guided by a mysterious spiritual guru for the last 20 years in key decisions on NSE. The raid comes days after SEBI penalised her for leaking sensitive information on NSE’s five-year financial projections.

Allegations of tax evasion and financial irregularities have surfaced against Ramkrishna who has been accused of passing internal information of NSE to the guru she referred to as 'Himalayan Baba'. SEBI has penalised Ramkrishna for Rs 3 crores and Rs 2 crore each on NSE, Subramanian, Narain. The NSE, which has been barred from launching any new product for six months has claimed that the 'unknown Baba' was Subramanian, but SEBI has not accepted this.

(With agency inputs)