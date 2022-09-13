CBI Raids 33 Locations Across J&K Over Alleged Irregularities In JKSSB SI Recruitment Case

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday conducted raids at multiple locations in Jammu over alleged irregularities in Jammu and Kashmir Sub-Inspector recruitment. A case has been registered against 33 accused in allegations regarding malpractices in the examination for the posts of Sub-Inspectors.

The premises covered in the searches include Khalid Jehangir, the former chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) and Ashok Kumar, the Controller of Examination JKSSB.

CBI is conducting searches at Jammu, Srinagar; Karnal, Mahendergarh, Rewari in Haryana; Gandhinagar in Gujarat; Delhi; Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh and Bengaluru in Karnataka.

Several people including the PRO of former Deputy Jammu and Kashmir are under the scanner. The raids started early morning and over a dozen locations have been raided by CBI. Raids are underway in the Domana area of Jammu, the Khod area of the Akhnoor sub-sector.

According to officials, this is the second round of searches conducted by the CBI in connection with its probe into alleged irregularities.

Several people have been named in the FIR of the CBI after gross, undue favour was given to many people in Jammu's, Rajouri, and Samba districts. J&K police conducted a preliminary inquiry which found that there was a gross violation of the rules and norms in the SI recruitment.

It is pertinent to mention that after the Sub-Inspection examination was cancelled by the J&K govt, two other examinations of the Financial Account Assistant and Civil Junior Engineer were also cancelled by the J&K government. The CBI probe was recommended by Lt. Governor of the J&K making it very clear that there is no tolerance for these kinds of acts in which undue favour has been given to candidates who gave money in lakhs to get government jobs in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Allegations in the SI recruitment examination

"The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case on the request of the Jammu and Kashmir administration against 33 accused on the allegations of irregularities in written examination for the posts of Sub-Inspectors in the J&K Police on 27.03.2022, conducted by J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB)," the CBI said on August 5 after registration of the FIR.

The CBI further informed that the accused entered into a conspiracy among officials of JKSSB, a Bengaluru-based private company, beneficiary candidates and others, and caused gross irregularities in the conduct of written examination for the posts of Sub-Inspectors.

"It was further alleged that there was an abnormally high percentage of selected candidates from Jammu, Rajouri and Samba districts," the CBI has said.

Violation of rules by JKSSV was allegedly found in assigning the task of setting question paper to a Bengaluru-based private company.