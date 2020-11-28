CBI Raids 45 Places In Bengal, Jharkhand In Connection With Coal Scam

The CBI on November 28 raided 45 places across four states, namely West Bengal, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, in connection with a case of illegal mining and theft of coal from public sector coal firm Eastern Coalfield Limited (ECL), which operates in Bengal and Jharkhand.

Asansol, Durgapur, Raniganj in Burdwan district and Bishnupur in the South 24 Parganas district were among the 25 locations raided in West Bengal. Cases have been launched against several people including officials of Eastern Coalfields Limited, Indian Railways and CISF in connection with illegal trade and theft of coal.

As per sources, the alleged kingpin of the entire coal smuggling scam is West Bengal-based coal dealer Anup Majhi. The offices and homes of Anup Majhi based in the Asansol area along with those of his aides are also being searched by the authorities. The alleged kingpin of the coal scam, who better known as 'Lala' to his friends and associates, runs an operation in open cast coal mines around the Jharkhand-Bengal border, as per media reports. Earlier this month, Anup Majhi was served a notice by the income tax department.

CBI raids underway at a total of 45 locations in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand & Bihar over allegations of illegal trade and theft of coal.



Anup Majhi's office raided

According to media reports, 20 Kolkata offices of the alleged coal scam kingpin were raided in Kolkata by CBI, Enforcement Directorate and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, earlier last week. Other offices of Anup Majhi, located in Dhanbad, Purulia and Asansol were also raided at the time as per the report. The agencies had also claimed that they discovered documents linking Anup Majhi to an illegal coal empire which is worth about 20,000 crores. Local media reports further suggest that the coal scam funds could be connected to political parties and leaders in the stated.

During the Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Kolkata, he had question West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's concern over the raids against Anup Majhi. This came after Mamata Banerjee, at a press conference, highlighted that the raid by the central agencies had coincided with Amit Shah's visit.

WB's cattle smuggling racket

Earlier, CBI had also arrested an alleged cattle smuggling kingpin, Enamul Haq in West Bengal's Murshidabad area. Haq was allegedly involved in a cattle smuggling racket operating at the India-Bangladesh border, a Border Security Force officer with links to the racket was also arrested. Enamul Haque was granted interim bail after testing positive for COVID-19.

