CBI Raids 50 Godowns In Punjab & Haryana Over 'irregularities' In Foodgrain Procurement

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has started conducting raids at around 40 warehouses in Punjab and 10 in Haryana, that store wheat and rice for the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

The raids are being held on Friday at almost all godowns of PUNGRAIN, Punjab Warehousing Corporation Limited, besides some godowns of FCI, in connection with the alleged irregularities in the procurement of foodgrains. Raids are underway at various locations in Punjab including Moga, Fazilka, and Patti.

In the light of receiving a large number of complaints of irregularities in Food Corporation of India (FCI) godowns, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting joint surprise checks at about 20 locations in Punjab and Haryana, as part of preventive vigilance: CBI — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2021

The raids began in the wee hours of Friday, with multiple teams of the central agency, along with CRPF personnel, swooping on the godowns. The State Food and Supplies Department was reportedly not informed of the action as it was meant to be a surprise check by the CBI.

The Central team is sampling wheat and rice from the stocks of 2019-20 and 2020-21 for testing purposes.

