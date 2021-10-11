In a big development on Monday, the CBI carried out searches at the premises of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in Nagpur in connection with the corruption probe against him. As per sources, the central agency is likely to summon the NCP leader very soon. Earlier, the CBI summoned Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte and state DGP Sanjay Pandey to record their statements pertaining to this case. This marked one of the first instances where the seniormost police officer and bureaucrat of a state have been called by an investigative agency. Reportedly, the senior officers were asked to respond to some queries relating to the investigation.

CBI's probe against Anil Deshmukh in extortion case

The trouble for Anil Deshmukh started on February 20 when former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh levelled 'extortion' charges against him. In a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Singh alleged that the NCP leader had asked dismissed cop Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1,750 bars, restaurants, and other establishments in Mumbai. After the Bombay High Court directed the CBI to carry out a preliminary enquiry into these allegations, Deshmukh resigned as the Home Minister and he was replaced by Dilip Walse Patil.

On April 21, the CBI registered an FIR against the NCP leader and unknown individuals under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120 B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). According to the FIR, the former Maharashtra Home Minister was aware that dismissed Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze was entrusted with most of the sensational and important cases of Mumbai. Furthermore, it accused him and others of exercising undue influence over the transfer and posting of officials.

In another development, Deshmukh's lawyer Anand Daga and CBI sub-inspector Abhishek Tiwari were arrested on September 2 for leaking a purported Preliminary Enquiry report of the central agency. This report concluded that no cognizable offence was made out against the ex-Maharashtra Home Minister as far as Singh's allegations are concerned. Dismissing their bail plea, a Special CBI court sent them to judicial custody till September 20.