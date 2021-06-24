CBI Raids Crompton Greaves' Premises In Mumbai & Delhi In Connection To Bank Fraud Case

On Thursday, June 24, multiple raids are observed in Mumbai and Delhi as part of the Crompton graves fraud case. Earlier this month, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered an FIR in connection with a case related to the alleged diversion of over Rs 466 crore in Yes Bank during 2017-19, against Oyster Buildwell Private Ltd, Avantha Group promoter Gautam Thapar and others.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting raids at several places in Mumbai and Delhi in connection with the Crompton Greaves bank fraud cases and others accused of defrauding the bank to the tune of Rs 466 crores — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2021

In the current case, CBI has named Thapar, Raghubir Kumar Sharma, Rajendra Kumar Mangal and Tapsi Mahajan, directors of an Avantha holding company, Oyster Buildwell Pvt. Ltd, and unidentified executives of Avantha Realty Pvt. Ltd and Jhabua Power Ltd (JPL) in the FIR. Avantha Realty held more than 97% stake in Oyster Buildwell and the remaining by Thapar and Vani Agencies.

In early June, CBI teams had carried out searches across14 locations including the national capital region, Lucknow, Secunderabad and Kolkata

Gautham Thappar's cases

A case was registered by CBI in March 2020 against Thapar for allegedly bribing the co-founder of Yes Bank, Rana Kapoor. He is already under investigation for this case.

Thapar is claimed to have sold a lavish bungalow at half its market price in lieu of a loan of around ₹1,900 crores granted by the bank to his group company, located on 1.2 acres at 40, Amrita Shergill Marg, in New Delhi to Kapoor. Also, a bribe of Rs 307 crore was paid during the sale of the bungalow.

Complaint by YES bank

The complaint by Yes Bank had alleged that JPL, a group concern of Oyster Buildwell, entered in an operations and maintenance contract for its 600 MW power plant with its holding company Jhabua Power Investment Ltd (JPIL) for 10 years.

This complaint is now part of the first information report.

The Yes Bank had sanctioned a long-term loan of Rs 515 crore for 10 years as OBPL was required to pay an interest-free refundable security deposit of Rs 515 crore to JPIL.

The alleged complaint said, “The company defaulted on payments with the account turning into a non-performing asset on October 30, 2019. The total outstanding principal dues stand at Rs 466.15 crore”.

(Image credit: PTI)