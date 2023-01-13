The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on January 12, conducted searches at the residence of the former finance secretary, Arvind Mayaram on alleged charges of corruption in the supply of exclusive colour shift security thread for Indian bank notes, officials said.

The central agency has alleged that Mayaram and the unidentified officials of the finance ministry had given undue favours to the company De La Rue International for the supply of exclusive colour shift security thread used in bank notes.

#LIVE | CBI raids Ex-Finance Secy Arvind Mayaram’s premises in alleged corruption case. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/KT7sOun4Xm — Republic (@republic) January 13, 2023

CBI Allegation: Arvind Mayaram favoured a commercial firm

The CBI officials informed the former union finance secretary granted a ‘three-year extension’ to an ‘expired contract’ with the company for supplying exclusive colour shift security thread sans acquiring a mandatory security clearance from the home ministry or keeping the then finance minister in the loop.

The CBI registered the FIR under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy and cheating and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. It was followed by searches at the Jaipur and Delhi residence of the 1978-batch retired IAS officer. Notably, a few days back Mayaram had joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The preliminary enquiry began in 2018 after the agency got a complaint from the Chief Vigilance Officer of the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance.

