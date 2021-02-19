CBI Raids In Five Districts In West Bengal In Connection With Coal Smuggling Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday has conducted raids in five locations in the poll-bound West Bengal in connection with the ongoing investigation of the Coal Smuggling case. The locations are Kolkata, Asansol, Raniganj, Bardhaman, and Purulia. It is being said that the investigative agency has recovered a lot of cash while conducting the raids. The transactions taking place through illegal mining are also being looked into as well by the agency. CBI is also investigating the Cattle Smuggling cases in the state.

On February 12, a division bench of the Calcutta High Court had stayed a single bench order that had restricted a CBI investigation into illegal mining and transportation of coal to just railway areas in West Bengal. The court also rejected a prayer by accused Anup Majee of interim relief against any coercive action against him. The division bench comprising justices Rajesh Bindal and Aniruddha Roy observed that if the process of investigation is stalled at this stage, material evidence which may have to be collected, can get lost and the accused may be able to achieve the objective for which "frivolous litigation" has been filed.

CBI's Raid in 10 Locations on January

Last month, the CBI carried out searches in 10 locations in the Coal Smuggling case in West Bengal. The central agency had raided locations in Asansol, Raniganj, Jamuria, and seven others. BJP had alleged that there are several coal mines in the state that have not been given any lease by the Central government, yet mining is illegally carried out.

Earlier in January, the CBI had summoned several West Bengal police officials in the ongoing investigation. They summoned IPS officers, SP, DGP, and inspectors who were asked to appear before the CBI in Kolkata. It was reported earlier that the CBI was speculating the role of government officials in an alleged organized racket behind the coal-mining scam and cattle-smuggling case. The CBI had earlier conducted an inquiry and found out that cattle smuggling was unrestrained along the India-Bangladesh border which is allegedly aided by some corrupt officers of the BSF and Customs receiving illegal gratification from smugglers.

