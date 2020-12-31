CBI Raids Kolkata Premises Of Vinay Mishra In Cattle Smuggling Case; TMC Leader Absconding

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday raided two residences of West Bengal Trinamool Youth Congress (TMC) general secretary Vinay Mishra in Kolkata, in connection with the alleged cross-border cattle smuggling and illegal coal mining cases. A look-out notice has also been issued against Mishra who remains absconding.

This is the first time a TMC leader has come under scanner in the multi-crore scam that is being probed by the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Income Tax department together.

The CBI had on Monday searched at least two premises in Kolkata as part of the ongoing investigation. The day before, the agency had questioned an ASI and a constable posted in Malda over the involvement of alleged kingpin Mohammad Enamul Haque in the cattle smuggling case. On November 5, the CBI officials had carried out raids at five locations in Kolkata on the residential and office premises of two Chartered Accountants.

BSF, Customs officials involved in cattle smuggling

Haque was arrested from New Delhi in November as one of the key accused in the FIR filed by the CBI on September 21. Border Security Force (BSF) Commandant Satish Kumar, who is currently posted in Chhattisgarh's Raipur, has also been named in the FIR.

Several other officials have been named by the CBI on the charges of misconduct by public servants after a Preliminary Enquiry disclosed that officers stationed on the India-Bangladesh border were involved in the illegal trade. On September 23, the CBI conducted searches at 15 locations in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Punjab.

According to the FIR, cattle were smuggled from India to Bangladesh after paying money to BSF personnel manning the International Border. .The smugglers named in the case allegedly paid 10% of the auction price from successful bidders to accused Customs officials, the FIR said.

