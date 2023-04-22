CBI Raids Six Locations In West Bengal And Karnataka Over School Jobs Scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has conducted raids at six different locations in West Bengal and Karnataka in connection with its investigation into the school jobs scam in the eastern state, a senior officer of the agency said on Saturday.

The sleuths of the agency conducted a 15-hour-long search operation at the residence and office of Trinamool Congress' Tehatta MLA Tapas Saha and his assistant on Friday.

"We have seized several documents and two mobile phones from Saha's residence and office in Tehatta. We have also questioned the MLA for several hours till Saturday morning," the officer told PTI.

CBI sleuths had also taken Saha to a college in Betai area and conducted searches there, he said.

They returned to the MLA's residence on Friday night and interrogated him till 6 am on Saturday.

The Calcutta High Court had on Tuesday directed the CBI to take over the investigation.

Several leaders of the ruling TMC, including former minister Partha Chatterjee, have been arrested in connection with the scam.