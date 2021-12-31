CBI Recovers Nearly Rs 4 Crore After Raiding NHAI Official; Regional Officer Arrested

In a significant development from Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Regional Office from tbe, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) in Bengaluru and four private persons including the General Manager, and ED of a private company in an alleged bribery of Rs.20 Lakh. The searches have also led to the recovery of approximately Rs.4 crore.

A team of CBI on Friday conducted raids on residential premises of construction company Dilip Buildcon Limited (DBL). The search action came after the CBI caught an executive director rank official of the company, three days ago, while trying to give a bribe of Rs 20 lakh to an official of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). The arrested official is said to be the brother of a senior IPS officer posted in Madhya Pradesh and also a partner in the DBL.

As per the CBI sources, five persons including Regional Officer of NHAI, Bangalore, Akil Ahmad Executive Director of DBL Devendra Jain, General Manager of DBL, and others are being interrogated in connection with the bribe case. The CBI sources also added that searches were being conducted at five cities including New Delhi, Bangalore, Cochin, Gurgaon and Bhopal.

DBL infrastructure company:

The DBL is involved in the construction of highways and metro projects across countries. Sources said that a CBI team from Delhi reached DBL's corporate office in Chunabhatti locality of the city at around 2 AM on Friday and started a search. Later, a separate team reached the DBL’s directors’ residential premises. The owner of the DBL, Dilip Suryavanshi is considered to be one of the close and old associates of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Apart from construction work, Dilip Suryavanshi also owns hotels and metro projects in Bhopal. Republic Media Network ground report mentioned that the raids were conducted by the Dehli CBI team in such a manner that the team in Bhopal had no clue of it. The media was stopped outside the office.