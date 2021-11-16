CBI Registers 23 Online Child Sexual Abuse & Exploitation Cases, Searches Across 14 States

In a massive crackdown on online child sexual abuse, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered 23 separate cases against 83 people accused for the allegations related to online child sexual abuse.

It was alleged that various syndicates of individuals based in different parts of India and foreign countries were indulging in circulating, storing and viewing Child Sexual Exploitation Material (CSEM) through various social media platforms/groups. It was also alleged that persons were disseminating CSEM by way of sharing links, videos, pictures, texts, posts and hosting of such content on social media groups/platforms and third party storage/hosting platforms.

The CBI said that the searches were conducted on Tuesday at around 77 locations including Tirupati, Kanekal (Andhra Pradesh); Delhi; KonchJalaun, Mau, Chandauli, Varansi, Ghazipur, Siddharthanagar, Moradabad, Noida, Jhansi, Ghaziabad, Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh); Junagarh, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar (Gujarat); Sangroor, Malerkotla, Hoshiarpur, Patiala (Punjab); Patna, Siwan (Bihar); Yamuna Nagar, Panipat, Sirsa, Hisar (Haryana); Bhadrak, Jajapur, Dhenkanal (Odisha); Tiruvalure, Coimbatore, Namkkal, Salem, Tiruvannamalai (Tamil Nadu); Ajmer, Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur (Rajasthan); Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh); Jalgaon, Salwad, Dhule (Maharashtra); Korba (Chhattisgarh) and Solan (Himachal Pradesh) across 14 States in the country.

A number of electronic gadgets/mobiles/laptops etc. have so far been recovered during searches. It is revealed that some individuals were involved in trading of CSEM material.

The apex agency informed, "As per initial information collected there are more than 50 groups having more than 5000 offenders sharing child sexual abuse material. Many of these groups also have involvement of foreign nationals. It is initially learnt that there may be involvement of nationals of around 100 countries spread across various continents. CBI is coordinating with sister agencies through formal and informal channels."

Meanwhile, a CBI team in Dhenkal was attacked by neighbours and family members of one of the suspects.

Experts find 15 times more child sexual abuse material online

Experts are finding over 15 times as much child sexual abuse material on the internet as they were at least a decade ago. Internet Watch Foundation (IWF) said in a statement on Friday, November 12, that its experts were tackling a “tidal wave of criminal material” as they call the lawmakers to make protecting children a priority. IWF also called on the government to ensure the online safety bill, which is used to improve internet safety, was used to safeguard the children.

The figures published by the online safety organisation reveal that this year it has acted against a record amount of more than 200,000 websites containing child abuse material which is at least 15 times more than in 2011. Ten years ago there were just over 13,000 reports of abusive content. Susie Hargreaves, the charity’s chief executive, said that even though there are major improvements in detection technology and the hiring of more analysts had helped disclose even more criminal material, it still remains an escalating problem.

(With Agency Inputs)