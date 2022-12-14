CBI Registers Case Against Mumbai-based Firm For Alleged ₹200 Crore Bank Fraud

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an offence against a Mumbai-based firm for allegedly causing losses of over Rs 200 crore to Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) through multi-pronged fraud.

The Banking and Securities fraud unit of the central investigation agency conducted extensive raids at the residence and office of Vinod Jatiya Group on December 23. The raid was conducted in view of the registration of an FIR based on a complaint of Indian Overseas Bank against Dilshad Trading Co. Private Limited (Vinod Jatiya Group company) and its directors Vinod Jatiya, Neeta Jatiya, Parteek Vinod Kumar Jatiya and others.

Sources say CBI has recovered many incriminating documents from the accused’s house and office in Mumbai. The documents also pointed towards alleged circular trading, bogus billings and the diversion of funds into real estate by the Jatiya Group.

Real estate projects under CBI scanner

The group raided by CBI reportedly has real estate projects under the name Belmac Residences in Kalyani Nagar, Pune and Belmac Riverside in Panvel, Navi Mumbai. It has been learnt that these projects have also come under CBI scanner. The group has allegedly diverted funds from its trading business to its real estate business.

The Pune project is already controversial due to the delay in delivery of flats to the buyers and non-disclosure of the lack of a clear title of the land on which the project is being constructed. CBI has recovered details of properties running into multiple crores during the raid, which is believed to have been funded by fraudulently obtained money.

The Income Tax (I-T) department conducted a search on several premises of the Vinod Jatiya Group in connection with tax evasion. The group is alleged to have been involved in the systematic manipulation of stock and circular trading and misrepresentation to banks.

The I-T department has raised a demand of over Rs 12,000 crore from the group.