CBI Registers Fresh Rs 55.27 Cr Bank Fraud Case Against Fugitive Businessman Mehul Choksi

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a fresh case against bank fraud accused diamond businessman and proclaimed fugitive Mehul Choksi and others for allegedly cheating the Canara Bank and the Bank of Maharashtra to the tune of Rs.55.27 crore.

According to details accessed by Republic TV, Bensel Jewellery (India) Pvt Ltd (BJIPL) has been named as the first accused, BJIPL whole time directors Mehul Choksi, Chetna Jayantilal Jhaveri, Dinesh Gopaldas Bhatia and Milind Anant Mimaye as second, third, fourth and fifth accused, respectively.

CBI registers fresh case against Choksi

The First Information Report (FIR) has also named unnamed persons and public servants as accused. The total value of fraud has been estimated at Rs 55,27,00,000. The FIR was registered on the complaint by Canara Bank.

The FIR has been filed under Indian Penal Code sections 120B (Criminal conspiracy) and 420 (Cheating) and Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 section 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d).

Along with his nephew Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi has been accused of allegedly siphoning off Rs 13,500 crore of public money from Punjab National Bank using letters of undertaking. He secured the citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda in November 2017 under the aegis of the Citizenship by Investment Programme (CIP) and fled to the island nation in the first week of January 2018.

In May this year, CBI had registered another case against the fugitive diamantaire and his company Gitanjali Gems for allegedly defrauding the Industrial Finance Corporation of India (INCI). During the period 2014 to 2018, IFCI Ltd relying on the representation, assurances and undertaking of Gitanjali Gens as well as its Director and the value of the pledged jewels on the basis of valuation conducted by Valuers, had disbursed a loan of Rs 25 crore on the basis of security cover of two times, pledge of shares, pledge of diamond, gold and gold CS studded jewellery.