CBI Registers Two New FIRs Against Mehul Choksi In Rs 6300 Cr Bank Fraud Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday registered two fresh cases against fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi and others for allegedly cheating a consortium of banks of over Rs 6,300 crores.

In the First Information Reports (FIRs), eight accused have been named including Gitanjali Gems, Nakshatra Brands, Mehul Choksi, Gitanjali Gems director Dhanesh Sheth, Joint President (Finance) Kapil Khandelwal, CFO Chandrakant Karkare, unknown public servants and unknown persons.

The FIRs have been filed under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 120B, 409, 420 and 477A. Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 sections 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d).

The first FIR alleged that the accused persons caused a wrongful loss of Rs 5564.54 crore to a consortium of 28 member banks led by ICICI Bank.

Another FIR alleged that the accused caused a loss of Rs 807.72 crores to a consortium of nine member banks led by Punjab National Bank.

Along with his nephew Nirav Modi, Choksi has been accused of siphoning off Rs 14,000 crore from Punjab National Bank (PNB) using letters of undertaking. Under the aegis of the Citizenship by Investment Programme (CIP), the fugitive diamantaire secured citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda in November 2017 and fled to the island country in the first week of January 2018.

In July 2022, the CBI registered a case against Choksi for allegedly cheating Canara Bank and the Bank of Maharashtra to the tune of Rs 55.27 crore.

In October, SEBI banned Mehul Choksi from the securities markets for a period of 10 years and levied a fine of Rs five crore on him for indulging in fraudulent trading in the shares of Gitanjali Gems.