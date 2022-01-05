The CBI on Tuesday repudiated reports alleging that it found no evidence in 21 West Bengal post-poll violence cases pertaining to rape and sexual assault. Issuing a clarification on this, CBI spokesperson RC Joshi stated that the central agency had registered 51 cases relating to murder, rape and attempt to rape whereas chargesheets had been filed in 20 of them. While revealing only 7 of these cases deal with sexual offences, he added that the CBI had not closed 22 other complaints in this regard but is "legally processing" them. Earlier, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Ray latched on to these incorrect reports and demanded the dissolution of NHRC for purportedly acting at BJP's behest.

"The Hon’ble Calcutta High Court had ordered CBI on 19.08.2021 to investigate the incidents involving offences of murder, rape and attempt to rape. As such, CBI has registered the cases meeting only these criteria which are under progress. As on 1.1.2022, CBI has registered 51 cases, has filed charge sheets in 20 cases, in about 4 months. Over 100 persons have been chargesheeted. No case meeting the criteria laid down by Hon’ble High Court of Calcutta and referred by NHRC has been closed.

In so far as 29 complaints of sexual offences referred by NHRC, CBI has registered 7 regular cases and rest have been/and are being legally processed. CBI strongly refutes the reports, published in a section of media alleging that CBI has found no evidence in 21 cases listed by NHRC relating to rape and attempt to rape which were mandated to CBI by the Hon’ble Calcutta High Court. These reports contain misrepresentation of facts, are blatantly mischievous, grossly misleading and entirely false."

BJP, Congress, CPI(M), TMC and ISF were up in arms over the violence which claimed at least 16 lives after the declaration of Assembly poll results in West Bengal earlier this year. Incidentally, a petitioner moved the Calcutta HC over the post-poll violence in the state. At the outset, the 5-judge bench comprising the then Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justices IP Mukerji, Harish Tandon, Soumen Sen, and Subrata Talukdar directed the NHRC chairperson to form a committee to examine all complaints pertaining to the violence. In its report submitted on July 12, the NHRC committee had opined that the situation in the state is a manifestation of the 'Law of Ruler' instead of 'Rule of Law'.

Ruling that TMC's allegations of bias against the NHRC panel don't hold merit, the Calcutta HC agreed to order a CBI probe in cases of murder and crimes against women on August 19. It also entrusted all other cases referred by the NHRC to an SIT comprising IPS officers Suman Bala Sahoo, Soumen Mitra and Ranbir Kumar. On Tuesday, a division bench of the Calcutta HC headed by Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava directed both CBI and SIT to submit additional status reports with respect to the remaining cases under investigation.