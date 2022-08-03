CBI Searches 13 Locations In West Bengal In Cattle Smuggling Cases; Seizes Rs 17 Lakh Cash

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 3 recovered Rs 17 lakh in cash while conducting searches at 13 locations in Kolkata and Birbhum at the residences of two persons in an ongoing investigation of cattle smuggling cases.

Besides cash, 10 mobile phones and several incriminating documents were also recovered, said CBI Public Relations Officer (PRO).

The CBI had raided the residences of local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders, including Kerim Khan and his close associate Ziaul Haque, at Illambazar and Nanoor, officials said.

Sleuths of the federal agency also conducted searches at the house of stone merchant Tudu Mondal, an associate of TMC's Birbhum president Anubrata Mondal.

"Kerim Khan has been absconding for quite some time and his mobile number is also unreachable," one CBI official told PTI.

Mondal had previously appeared two times before CBI for the query. His personal bodyguard has also been arrested as part of the probe.

Bodyguard Saigal Hossain was arrested by CBI sleuths after a prolonged interrogation on June 9 after he could not provide any satisfactory explanation for the huge assets he owns.

"He gets a fixed salary each month. We found disparities in Hossain’s versions," the CBI had said.

Illegal Cattle smuggling

On September 21, 2020, the CBI filed a case against Border Security Force (BSF) commandant Satish Kumar and several others in connection with illegal cattle smuggling along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal, which was taking place allegedly in connivance with public servants.

The alleged kingpin of the racket, Mohammad Enamul Haque, was arrested from New Delhi in November 2020.

Image: ANI/Representative