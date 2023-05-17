CBI Searches Premises Of J&K Ex-Guv Satya Pal Malik's Close Aide In Insurance Scam Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation has been carrying out searches at the premises of former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik's press secretary Sunak Bali. According to sources, the Central agency has been conducting searches at places linked to Sunak Bali in connection with an alleged insurance scam in Jammu and Kashmir.

Notably, this development comes after the Central agency questioned Malik in connection with its probe in the insurance scam case. The case came to light after Malik claimed that he was offered a Rs 300 crore bribe for clearing two files during his tenure as the Jammu and Kashmir Governor between August 23, 2018, and October 30, 2019.

CBI questions Satya Pal Malik

Earlier in April, the Central agency questioned the former J&K Governor at the Som Vihar residence of Malik in the RK Puram area of the national capital in the alleged insurance scam case. According to the officials, the questioning continued for nearly five hours during which several questions were lobbed at him about the claims made in his statements recorded with the CBI last year.

This was the second time in seven months that Malik, who served as Governor of various states including Meghalaya, was quizzed by the Central agency. Officials, however, clarified that the former Governor is not an accused or a suspect in the case so far. His statement was recorded in October last year after he concluded his gubernatorial responsibilities in Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Goa, and Meghalaya.

The CBI has registered two FIRs related to corruption allegations made by Malik. The allegations are related to the awarding of contracts for a group medical insurance scheme for government employees and civil work worth Rs 2,200 crore related to the Kiru hydroelectric power project in J&K.

The agency has booked Reliance General Insurance and Trinity Re-Insurance Brokers Limited as accused in its FIR related to the medical insurance scheme for J&K government employees reportedly cleared by Malik at a state administrative council meeting on August 31, 2018. The scheme, however, was subsequently scrapped.

(With inputs from PTI)