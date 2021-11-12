CBI Seeks Interpol & US Authorities' Help To Nab 2 Accused Of Defaming Andhra Judiciary

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) approached international police organisation Interpol while seeking help regarding the arrest of two persons who were reportedly residing in the United States. The accused have allegedly posted derogatory social media posts against the judges of the Andhra Pradesh High Court. The CBI had additionally filed six more chargesheets against social media activists involved in the case.

CBI issues notice Blue Notice through Interpol; approaches US authorities

While issuing the Blue Notice through Interpol against NRI social activist Punch Prabhakar and another unidentified person, the CBI alleged that the duo had posted harmful content against the Andhra Pradesh judiciary. Punch who is said to be a Yuvajana Sramika Rythu (YSR) Congress member had also posted derogatory posts against Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and a Lok Sabha Speaker. Is it pertinent to note here that Punch Prabhakar was allegedly booked by the Delhi Police under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 504 and IPC 505. The CBI has already received an ultimatum from the High Court for failing to arrest Punch. The High Court stated that if the CBI failed to take the necessary steps, then a Special Investigation Team (SIT) would be formed or the matter will be taken to the Supreme Court.

CBI files chargesheet against 6 YSR activists

The CBI had filed a chargesheet against Sridhar Reddy Avuthu, Jalagam Venkata Satyanarayana, Guda Sridhar Reddy, Sreenath Suswaram, Kishore Kumar Darisa alias Kishore Reddy Darissa and Sudduluri Ajay Amurth. The central investigation agency stated that the accused persons had been apprehended and arrested on October 22 from places around Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and are currently in judicial custody. The investigation of another accused is underway whose YouTube channel has been blocked.

The CBI during the course of investigation informed that it had collected 13 digital gadgets and call details of 53 mobile connections. The CBI has used the help of the Digital Forensic Technique to collect the necessary evidence. The CBI moved through the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) to collect the information, in connection with the accused, over various social media platforms.

