CBI Seeks NIA's Permission To Interrogate Sachin Vaze Amid Probe Into Anil Deshmukh 

After another team of CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) officers led by an SP rank officer from Delhi reached Mumbai on Wednesday, sources have informed Republic Media Network that the CBI team has sought NIA's (National Investigation Agency's) nod to question ex-Mumbai API Sachin Vaze. The CBI wants to question Sachin Vaze in connection with its preliminary inquiry into corruption allegations levelled against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh by former Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh. Param Bir Singh was incidentally questioned by the NIA on Wednesday morning for almost 4 hours in the Vazegate/Vasooligate cases.

Second CBI team reaches Mumbai today

Sources have informed Republic Media Network that another team of CBI officers led by SP rank officer from Delhi reached Mumbai on Wednesday morning. This latest development comes after former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh moved the Supreme Court (SC) challenging the Bombay High Court's order directing a CBI preliminary probe into the extortion allegations levelled against him.

Sources further told Republic TV that before registering a preliminary inquiry, the CBI consulted its legal team and both the teams of CBI (Delhi & Maharashtra) are likely to record some statements on Wednesday.

Anil Deshmukh's plea against CBI's probe not mentioned for SC hearing today

Earlier on Tuesday, Anil Deshmukh knocked on Supreme Court's doors seeking relief from Bombay High Court's order, which directed a CBI preliminary probe into the extortion allegations levelled against him. In the petition filed in the Supreme Court, the NCP leader has questioned the conduct of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, stating that his credentials cannot be taken at face value. As of Wednesday morning, the case isn't mentioned for hearing in the Supreme Court, with the stated reason being there is some defect in the plea.

High Court orders CBI probe; Deshmukh resigns

On Monday, the Bombay HC ordered a 15-day preliminary CBI inquiry into the 'extortion' charges against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh based on the petition filed by lawyer Jayshri Patil. Once the preliminary inquiry is complete, the director CBI is at discretion to further the course of action. Later, Anil Deshmukh tendered his resignation claiming "I feel it is not morally correct to continue to serve as the Home Minister of Maharashtra". Deshmukh had previously refuted all claims and welcomed a probe into Param Bir Singh's 'extortion' allegations against him.