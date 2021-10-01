CBI Seeks Sanction To Prosecute DMK MP A Raja In Disproportionate Asset Case Of ₹28 Crore

In a breaking development, the Central Bureau of Investigation has sought sanctions to prosecute Tamil Nadu's DMK MP Andimuthu Raja, popularly referred to as A Raja, in a disproportionate asset case. Sources have informed that the said sanction is underway and the charge sheet is set to be filed under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

According to charges pressed against A Raja, the MP from Nilgiris constituency and Cabinet Minister between 1999 and 2010, had wrongfully amassed Dearness Allowance (DA) to the tune of Rs 28 crores.

Challenging A Raja's Special Court acquittal in the Delhi High Court, the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) have sought to press charges initiating corruption charges against him. Previously in 2015, A Raja was booked for allegedly amassing illegal sources of income and was acquitted in the 2G scam wherein politicians and diplomats of the United Progressive Alliance coalition government were accused and held guilty of selling and allotting 122 2G licenses on conditions that provided benefits to certain specific telecom operators.

A Raja, the Telecom Minister in 2007 under the Congress-led government, was accused of causing a loss of Rs 1,76,000 crore on GoI and was arrested in 2011. However, the special court in the national capital acquitted A Raja and Kanimozhi Karunanidhi of all charges and stated that the accusations were 'baseless'. Subsequently, in March 2018, the CBI and the ED respectively appealed against the verdict before the Delhi High Court.