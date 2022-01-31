CBI Seeks UP Govt's Assent To Probe 12 IAS Officers In DHFL-UPPC Money Laundering Case

In a Republic TV's exclusive coverage, top sources on Monday informed that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has sought permission from the Uttar Pradesh government to initiate an investigation against numerous IAS officials, who were posted with the UP Power Corporation Limited between 2013 to 2019.

The action is in relation to the DHFL-UPPCL scam, which came to the fore when Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL) was in troubled waters when a money laundering case with UPPCL's provident fund was unearthed in March 2020.

The CBI has sought to probe 12 IAS servicemen, including, Sanjay Aggarwal of 1984-Batch, Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers welfare, Alok Kumar (1988-batch), Secretary of Power Ministry Aparna U, Secretary of UP Government Medical Health and others who were posted in UP Power Corporation Limited at different times in the aforementioned duration.

DHFL-UPPC money laundering case

UPPCL had formed UP Power Sector Employee Trust and invested Rs 4,100 crores in short term fixed deposits with DHFL commencing from September 2017. Only Rs 1,800 crores were recovered until March 2020 when the DHFL scandal hit the bulletin. The scam was first investigated by Economic Offences Wing UP Police and followed by a CBI probe.

In May 2020, Aparna U and Alok Kumar were examined by the CBI. Under section 17-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the agency is required to get prior permission before they can initiate an investigation in any matter.

In the case at hand, the CBI had sought permission from the CM Yogi Adityanath-led government to probe in December 2021.

In March 2020, the CBI interrogated former UPPCL MD AP Mishra and other accused in the Rs 2,267 crore Employees' Provident Fund scam in Uttar Pradesh wherein savings of the entity was invested in DHFL. The latter is in the centre of multiple cases owing to swindling the funds and their account. Also, former Secretary of the UPPCL Pravin Gupta was probed by the agency and former director of UPPCL Sudhanshu Dwivedi was questioned too.

DHFL has been under the scanner owing to multiple reports that the entity, under shell companies, siphoned off Rs 31,000 crore of a total loan of Rs 97,000 crore. On the other hand, UPPCL officials are held for conspiring to get the Provident Funds deposited in DHFL's schemes, violating regulations that criminalised such interventions.