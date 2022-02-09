CBI Sends Notice To Bengal Film-star Dev In Cow Smuggling Case; Asked To Appear On Feb 15

In a fresh turn in the West Bengal cattle smuggling case, Tollywood superstar Dev has been sent a notice by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday. As per sources, Dev - one of the top actors in the industry - has been directed by the investigative agency to appear before it at the Nizam's Palace on February 15.

Sources further say that the central agency has directed the actor who last year joined the Trinamool Congress to appear before it for questioning after his name came up several times in the statements of those questioned earlier.

West Bengal Cattle Smuggling Case

Tens of thousands of cattle are estimated to be smuggled into Bangladesh annually through the porous 2,216-km India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal. In an FIR filed on September 21, 2020, in regards to cattle smuggling, the CBI had named four persons – BSF Commandant Satish Kumar, Md Enamul Haque, Anarul Sheikh and Md. Gulam Mustafa. The CBI had mentioned in the FIR that between December 19, 2015, to April 22, 2017, Satish Kumar was posted as Commandant of BSF, 36 Battalion in Malda district which was having four companies deployed in Murshidabad and two companies in Malda.

It was alleged in the FIR that during this period, more than 20,000 cows were seized by the Border Security Force before being transported across the border. According to the FIR, the seizure lists were prepared arbitrarily, categorizing the breed and size of the animals with an intention to reduce the upset price of the cattle during auctions.

After the FIR was registered, there were searches conducted at numerous places, and many were questioned.