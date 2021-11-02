CBI Takes Over Probe From UP Police In Gorakhpur Businessman Manish Gupta's Alleged Murder

In the latest development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday took over the investigation from the UP Police SIT in the case pertaining to the murder of businessman Manish Gupta.

Manish Gupta's wife Meenakshi Gupta had requested Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to order a CBI probe and had accused six police officials of the deadly crime. As per the report, Manish Gupta was allegedly murdered during a police raid at Krishna Palace in Gorakhpur.

The CBI has named four accused in its FIR related to the murder of Manish Gupta. The four accused who have been named in the FIR are Jagat Narayan Singh (SHO), Akshaya Mishra (Sub-Inspector), Vijay Yadav (Sub-Inspector), and other three unknown police personnel.

Earlier, the Manish Gupta murder case was registered at Ramgrah Tal Police station in Gorakhpur. The case had been registered under section 302 IPC 1860 (45 of 1860). On October 2, the UP government had recommended a CBI probe into this matter. A recommendation for this was made to the central government on the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Manish Gupta murder case

As per police, during a checking, the Ramgarhtal Police found that three people were staying on an ID of one Chandan Saini of Mahadeva Bazar in the Sikriganj area of Gorakhpur. After growing suspicion, they went to the room where Manish Gupta was with his two friends - Pradeep Chauhan and Hari Chauhan of Gurgaon.

Police said while they were questioning the trio, Manish Gupta fell on the ground as he was drunk and suffered a head injury. He was taken to BRD Medical College, where he died during treatment, police claimed.

Later, Gupta's wife refused to accept her husband's body after the post-mortem examination, insisting on first registering a case against the policemen. In response, the six policemen including J N Singh, Sub-Inspector Vijay Yadav and Phalmandi police post in-charge Akshay Mishra, were booked for murder.

The authorities had suspended the policemen, including the Ramgarhtal SHO, and handed over the probe to the Superintendent of Police (North).

Police said, "Six policemen suspended for negligence during a raid at a hotel room, in which a man was injured. He was later hospitalised but succumbed to injuries. Six police personnel have been suspended, matter to be probed by SP North".

Congress general secretary Priyanka Vadra lashed out at the UP CM, tweeting, "The barbaric act against three businessmen during a raid in a hotel in the CM's home district is very said and shameful". SP president Akhilesh Yadav too had said that the incident was the result of the "encounter culture" of the state government.

(Image: shubhas75605792/Twitter/PTI)