CBI Takes Over Probe In Murder Case Of Thrissur Jail Inmate

New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) The CBI has filed an FIR against six Thrissur Jail officials for the alleged murder of an undertrial lodged in the facility two years ago, officials said Wednesday.

The undertrial Shameer was arrested in a drug case in 2020.

The CBI, which took up the matter on the reference from the Kerala government last year, has re-registered the case in accordance with procedure.

The crime branch of the state police had arrested Deputy Prison Officers Arun MS and Subash, Assistant Prison Officers Viveek TV and Pradeesh, Assistant Jail Superintendent Athul, all of Thrissur prison, and Assistant Prison Officer of sub jail Irinjalakuda Ramesh MR.

The Thrissur Police had apprehended Shameer, a daily wage labourer, along with his wife and two friends from a car on the allegations of possessing marijuana on September 29, 2020, officials said.

They were kept in a quarantine facility due to COVID-19 restrictions. Shameer was subsequently taken to the Government Hospital, Thrissur by jail officials where he was declared dead on October 1, 2020.

His death was shown as suicide in the FIR registered by the local police under CrPC 174.

In its report filed before the court, the crime branch had recommended adding sections of murder and destruction of evidence against the six officials among other charges under the Indian Penal Code.

The family had alleged that Shameer's body had a lot of injury marks. PTI ABS DV DV