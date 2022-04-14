CBI Team Reaches Hanskhali Rape Accused's Residence; Collects Samples

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team on Thursday visited the Hanskhali rape accused's residence. As per the visuals accessed by Republic, the CBI personnel along with Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) were seen carrying out an investigation at the residence of the accused.

Republic has learned that the team is collecting samples from the house where the heinous act was allegedly committed. Armed forces and CRPF personnel were present outside the house to maintain the sanctity of the crime scene and to prevent people from entering. The sample collection holds extreme significance, given that the victim's body was immediately cremated after her rape and consecutive demise.

Speaking to Republic TV, Bharati Ghosh, a member of BJP's fact-finding committee revealed that even after CBI took over the probe, the West Bengal Police were holding on to the mobile of the victim.

"The accused brought the victim back and the accused surrounded their home, preventing the parents from taking her to the hospital. She lay there in her house the whole night bleeding excessively, surrounded by TMC goons, and at 4 AM, she lost her life. They immediately entered the house took her body and cremated her with no death certificate or post-mortem. I refuse to believe that the police had no information about this," she said.

West Bengal | A CBI team, along with CFSL, visits the residence of Nadia's Hanskhali rape-murder case accused. pic.twitter.com/97ZxGqyOie — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2022

CBI takes over Hanskhali rape case

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday granted permission to the CBI to investigate the Hanskhali rape case. In its detailed order, the HC noted that in order to have a 'fair investigation' and instill confidence in the family of the victim, the case was being handed over to the CBI. The state investigating agency has been asked to hand over all papers relating to the investigation, as well as the custody of the accused to the central agency. The matter has been listed for May 2.

"In the circumstances of the case and after considering the above legal position, we are of the opinion that in order to have a fair investigation in the matter and to instill confidence in the family members of the victim and also the residents of the locality and the State, the investigation should be carried out by the CBI instead of the local police," the HC said in its detailed order.

What happened in Hanskhali?

The incident took place on the night of Monday, April 4, when a 14-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped at a birthday party in the Hanskhali village in West Bengal's Nadia district. As informed by the victim's family, the daughter was gang-raped by the son of a local TMC panchayat member with his group of friends. The main accused was arrested shortly after the complaint was filed. A second suspect was arrested early on Tuesday.

Notably, CM Mamata Banerjee's shocking remark on the incident had drawn the ire of the Opposition during the probe. Banerjee had cast aspersions over the deceased victim's character questioning, "whether the girl was actually raped or was it an affair that got her pregnant."