CBI To File Reply On Indrani Mukerjea's Plea Claiming 'Sheena Bora Is Alive' On February 4

In the latest development in the Sheena Bora murder case, Republic TV has learned that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will file its reply on prime accused Indrani Mukerjea's 'Sheena Bora is alive' plea tomorrow.

Mukerjea had filed an application before the Special CBI court seeking a reply from the agency on whether it took any steps to record the statements of a fellow jail inmate - a police inspector- who she claims had seen Bora alive last year in Srinagar. Based on her application, the court has directed the agency to file a reply to the plea and posted the matter for February 4.

Sheena Bora is alive: Indrani

On December 16 last year, Indrani Mukerjea claimed that her daughter Sheena Bora is alive and has been spotted in Jammu and Kashmir. She made the massive claim in a letter addressed to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and urged the investigation agency to hunt for Bora in the Union Territory.

Thereafter, Indrani Mukerjea's lawyer Sana Raees Khan in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network Indrani's lawyer revealed that a woman inmate told her client that she had met Sheena Bora on June 24, 2021, in Dal lake, Srinagar. Khan stated that the contents of the letter will be shared with the special CBI court on the next date of the hearing. She also confirmed that the inmate is ready to record detailed statements about the meeting before the CBI.

She stated, "I am going to request the court to direct the CBI to record the statement of the jail inmate who met Sheena, as is requested by Indrani in the letter."

In jail since 2015 for the murder of her daughter, Indrani Mukerjea has always maintained that Sheena Bora has not been murdered and is alive. Notably, when Sheena went 'missing', no missing complaint was lodged by her family members. It was Indrani Mukerjea who told everyone that she moved to the United States for her studies. However, on May 23, 2012, the Maharashtra Police found a decomposed body in Maharashtra's Raigad district and in 2015 recovered Sheena Bora's passport from Dehradun busting all claims of her 'moving abroad'.