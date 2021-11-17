CBI To Probe Child Sexual Abuse Racket; Coordinate With Foreign Agencies To Nab Accused

As per Interpol, an estimated 2.4 million instances of online child sexual abuse has been reported from India in the years 2017 to 2020. About 80 percent of these children were girls under the age of 14. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is now set to coordinate with foreign agencies to probe the entire case.

Meanwhile, the CBI informed on Wednesday that it had arrested seven accused from various places including Delhi, Dhenkanal (Odisha), Noida (UP), Jhansi (UP), Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) in an ongoing investigation related to online child sexual abuse and exploitation.

On Tuesday, the apex agency had stated, "As per initial information collected there are more than 50 groups having more than 5000 offenders sharing child sexual abuse material. Many of these groups also have the involvement of foreign nationals. It is initially learnt that there may be involvement of nationals of around 100 countries spread across various continents. CBI is coordinating with sister agencies through formal and informal channels."

CBI registers 23 online child sexual abuse & exploitation cases

The CBI has registered 23 separate cases against 83 people accused of the allegations related to online child sexual abuse. It was alleged that various syndicates of individuals based in different parts of India and foreign countries were indulging in circulating, storing and viewing Child Sexual Exploitation Material (CSEM) through various social media platforms/groups. It was also alleged that persons were disseminating CSEM by way of sharing links, videos, pictures, texts, posts and hosting of such content on social media groups/platforms and third party storage/hosting platforms.

The CBI said that the searches were conducted on Tuesday at around 77 locations including Tirupati, Kanekal (Andhra Pradesh); Delhi; KonchJalaun, Mau, Chandauli, Varansi, Ghazipur, Siddharthanagar, Moradabad, Noida, Jhansi, Ghaziabad, Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh); Junagarh, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar (Gujarat); Sangroor, Malerkotla, Hoshiarpur, Patiala (Punjab); Patna, Siwan (Bihar); Yamuna Nagar, Panipat, Sirsa, Hisar (Haryana); Bhadrak, Jajapur, Dhenkanal (Odisha); Tiruvalure, Coimbatore, Namkkal, Salem, Tiruvannamalai (Tamil Nadu); Ajmer, Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur (Rajasthan); Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh); Jalgaon, Salwad, Dhule (Maharashtra); Korba (Chhattisgarh) and Solan (Himachal Pradesh) across 14 States in the country. A number of electronic gadgets/mobiles/laptops etc. have so far been recovered during searches. It is revealed that some individuals were involved in trading of CSEM material.