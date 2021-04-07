CBI To Quiz Sachin Vaze, Param Bir Singh In Probe Into Charges Against Deshmukh On April 8

The CBI will record the statements of Sachin Vaze and ex-Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh on Thursday in the Preliminary Enquiry registered against Anil Deshmukh, sources informed Republic TV. Earlier in the day, the central agency recorded the statement of complainant Jaishri Patil and obtained permission to question Vaze in NIA custody. The suspended Assistant Police Inspector is a key suspect in the Antilia bomb scare case and the Mansukh Hiren death case. Incidentally, the questioning will take place on a day when the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the pleas filed by Deshmukh and the Maharashtra government against the Bombay HC order which paved way for a CBI preliminary probe against him.

'Extortion' charges against Anil Deshmukh

The controversy came to the fore on February 20 when Param Bir Singh levelled serious 'extortion' charges against Anil Deshmukh. In a letter addressed to Thackeray, Singh refuted Deshmukh's remarks that his transfer was due to serious lapses in the Antilia bomb scare case. Moreover, he alleged that the NCP leader had asked Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai. The biggest blow for Deshmukh, however, came in the form of the order pronounced by a two-judge bench of the Bombay HC comprising Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice GS Kulkarni on Monday.

The verdict came after multiple petitioners including Singh, Dr. Jaishri Patil and Ghanshyam Upadhyay moved the HC seeking a CBI investigation in the matter. While the HC observed that the ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner should have filed an FIR, it took umbrage at the fact that the police had not registered an FIR based on Patil's complaint. Noting that there cannot be an unbiased probe if the same is handed over to the state police as Deshmukh is the Home Minister, the bench ordered the CBI Director to conduct a preliminary inquiry into Patil's complaint and conclude it preferably within 15 days' time. Subsequently, Deshmukh stepped down from his post and was replaced by NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil.