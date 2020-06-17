CBIC Launches E-office Amid COVID, Facilitates Contactless Paperless Transparent Filing

In a significant move towards going digital, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has adopted digital file processing system E-office, a vision of Paperless, Contactless and Faceless office to scale up transparency, efficiency & accountability ensuring social distancing in times of COVID-19. The introduction of E-office has connected over 500 offices digitally as part of its efforts to go paperless.

Over 50,000 CBIC officers will be able to access the e-office application rolled out on Monday, which marks a shift in internal office procedures so far based on manual file movements, said an official statement.

"The CBIC expects e-Office would complement its many other (information technology) IT-led reforms that are directly aimed at enhancing the ease of doing business for the trade and industry," an official statement said.

The E-office platform manages all the internal file handling which starts from receiving and marking letters, operating a file, preparing a draft letter to its approval and signature and dispatch. The system also has an inbuilt monitoring mechanism that has the capability to identify where the files are held up enabling quick disposal and faster decision making. The move also enables security as no files or documents can be altered or destroyed or backdated. Besides speedier decision making, the transition to E-office also increases transparency, accountability, and aimed at reducing the dependency on the paper-based outdated method.

Besides the said benefits, the new E-office system also helps in less physical contact and reducing the requirement of a face to face interaction providing a faceless, contactless and paperless indirect tax administration, a much-needed move amid the COVID-19 health crisis which necessarily requires practising social distancing as it would help avoid contact with physical files, thereby preventing possible transmission of coronavirus.

(Image courtesy - Twitter | @cbic_india)