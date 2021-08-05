CBIC Launches New Portal To Provide Info On Customs Procedures, Regulatory Compliance

In order to provide free access to information on all customs procedures and regulatory compliance, the Central Board for Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) launched a dedicated portal on Wednesday. With the newly inaugurated portal, all information pertaining to Customs procedures and regulatory compliance for nearly 12,000 Customs Tariff Items can be accessed free at www.cip.icegate.gov.in/CIP. The portal would provide complete knowledge of all import and export related requirements covered under the Customs Tariff. The recent move will also boost the ease of doing cross border trade.

Compliance Information Portal will empower business: CBIC

"CIP is yet another facilitation tool developed by CBIC to empower our business as well as any interested person with up-to-date information on the legal and procedural requirements of Customs and Partner Government Agencies (FSSAI, AQIS, PQIS, Drug Controller etc.) for carrying out imports and exports," said an official release by the ministry. Highlighting the features of CIP, the ministry said, "For using CIP, one can simply enter either the Customs Tariff Heading (CTH) or the description of the goods in question to get information to step-by-step procedures, regulatory compliances requirements like License, Certificates, etc., for imports as well as exports."

The facility includes import and export through posts and couriers, import of samples, re-import and re-export of goods, self-sealing facility for exporters and project imports. "Another important feature of CIP is a pan India map showing all the Customs seaports, airports, land customs stations etc. It also contains addresses of the regulatory agencies and their websites," added the statement.

What is CBIC

Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (erstwhile Central Board of Excise & Customs) is a part of the Department of Revenue under the Ministry of Finance, Government of India. It deals with the tasks of formulation of policy concerning levy and collection of Customs, Central Excise duties, Central Goods & Services Tax and IGST, prevention of smuggling and administration of matters relating to Customs, Central Excise, Central Goods & Services Tax, IGST and Narcotics to the extent under CBIC's purview. The Board is the administrative authority for its subordinate organizations, including Custom Houses, Central Excise and Central GST Commissionerates and the Central Revenues Control Laboratory.

(With inputs from CBIC press release)

(Image Credit: CBIC/Twitter)