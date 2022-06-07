Last Updated:

CBIC To Observe 'Drug Destruction Day' On June 8; 42,000 Kgs Drugs To Be Destroyed: FinMin

CBIC will hold 'Drug Destruction Day' on June 8, Wednesday, during which around 42,000 kilograms of narcotics will be destroyed in 14 different locations.

Written By
Nikita Bishay
CBIC

Image: PTI


As a part of the ongoing Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) will hold 'Drug Destruction Day' on June 8, Wednesday, during which, around 42,000 kilograms of narcotics will be destroyed in 14 different locations across the country, the Ministry of Finance informed on Tuesday.

As a part of the Drug Destruction Day celebrations, the destruction process will take place at locations like Ahmedabad zone, Bengaluru zone, Delhi (prev) zone, Guwahati zone, Hyderabad zone, Kolkata zone, Mumbai III zone, Patna (prev) zone, Pune zone, and Trichy (prev) zone. Under these cities, multiple locations including Guwahati, Lucknow, Mumbai, Mundra/Kandla, Patna, and Siliguri, among others have been shortlisted for the event. 

Notably, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be also virtually attending the destruction process and will later address the participating officers regarding drug awareness and measures required to stop narcotic use. 

As informed by the Finance Ministry in a statement, a total of 42054.104 kgs of different narcotics substances will be destroyed which includes 17,108,45 tablets, 72757 bottles of cough syrup, and 16,336 vials of injections. All of these were previously seized through multiple rates carried out by investigative agencies. 

In the meantime, the event is observed as a part of an iconic week of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations of the ministry to mark the 75th year of India's independence.'

Image: PTI

Tags: CBIC, Narcotics, Mumbai
First Published:
