CBI's Hathras Probe Day 2: Victim's Brothers & Father Called; Team To Meet Aligarh Doctors

On the second day of its probe in the Hathras case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has resummoned the brothers of the victim and her father on Wednesday. One of the four brothers was taken by the CBI for interrogation on Tuesday and as per sources, some inconsistencies were found in his version of events that took place on September 14. The CBI team is also likely to visit the Aligarh Medical College for its investigation and question the doctors who had attended to the victim.

CBI team visits victim's cremation spot

On Tuesday, a CBI team reached the spot where the victim of the alleged gangrape was cremated on September 30. Samples were collected from the spot as a part of the agency's ongoing investigation. Ahead of the CBI's visit, Uttar Pradesh Police deployed personnel to maintain law and order in the area. Earlier in the day, Hathras victim's family returned to their home in Bulgadhi village after appearing before the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court.

Meanwhile, coming down hard on police and administration officials, the Allahabad High Court called the late-night cremation of the Hathras woman who died after alleged gang-rape a violation of human rights for which responsibility should be fixed. In its order after Monday's hearing, the Lucknow bench of the High Court warned against character assassination of the victim and urged restraint by officials, political parties and the media.

High Court pulls up senior officials

It also pulled up Additional Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar and Hathras District Magistrate Praveen Kumar Laxkar for suggesting on the basis of a forensic report that the woman was not raped. The division bench of Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Rajan Roy reminded the officials about the definition of rape. The court also directed the state government to lay down modalities for cremation in Hathras-like situations.

The next hearing in the case is on November 2, when the suspended Hathras Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir has also been asked to appear in court. The court said the cremation without following rituals violated the victim's human rights as well as those of her family and relatives.

