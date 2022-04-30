CBI's Special Director Praveen Sinha Gets 6-month Extension

The Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) Special Director Praveen Sinha has been given a six-month extension by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The extension has been approved for services beyond the superannuation date of April 30, 2022. Sinha been overseeing some of the most important cases of the investigation agency. Earlier, Sinha was also elected to the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol). Sinha succeeds Rakesh Asthana as the new Special Director of the CBI.

Praveen Sinha gets elected to Interpol

Earlier, Praveen Sinha was elected as a Delegate for Asia on the Executive Committee of the International Criminal Police Organisation. This came after a tough election against four other contestants - China, Singapore, Republic of Korea and Jordan - for two posts. The elections at the time were held in Istanbul, Turkey during the ongoing 89th INTERPOL General Assembly. The Interpol is a vital body that tackles the rising transnational organised crimes, terrorism and cybercrimes. Following Sinha's election to the organisation, India has continued to actively contribute to Interpol’s aims and objectives and to enhance its effectiveness through professional competence and experience.

Praveen Sinha is a Gujarat-cadre IPS officer of the 1988 batch. He is presently posted as Special Director of the CBI. He was supposed to serve as the Special Director of the CBI up till his superannuation on April 30, 2022. However, he was given a special extension on Saturday (April 30). Previously, he served as the CBI's acting Director after Rishi Kumar Shukla had retired on February 3, 2021. Sinha held the post till Subodh Kumar Jaiswal was appointed as new CBI chief by the high-powered committee led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in May. Prior to that, he had also served as the superintendent of police of CBI, deputy inspector General, joint director and additional director in two stints between 2000 and 2021.

