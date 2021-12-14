'CBSE Also Has Responsibility': AIADMK Hits Out At Board Over Anti-women Passage Amid Row

Slamming the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) over its "gender stereotyping" passage question, the AIADMK on Tuesday pulled the board for irresponsibility. AIADMK Coordinator O Panneerselvam said CBSE was duty-bound to advise those setting question papers to ensure the content was not against the society, while controversial and those that "could incite violence" should be avoided. CBSE on Monday expressed regret and announced a committee to thoroughly review and strengthen the question paper setting process following the outrage, even as the Board dropped the part from the questionnaire and said full marks will be awarded to students for it.

"CBSE also has a responsibility to monitor if the question paper is framed accordingly," Panneerselvam said in a party statement.

CBSE draws strong criticism over its 'anti-women' question

The exam held on Saturday had a passage that mourned the loss of parental authority in the twentieth century with the 'emancipation of women'. The passage claimed that parental authority in the 19th century depended on the husband being the master of the house and the wife giving him 'formal obedience'. It read, "It was her best plan, to fall back on the authority saying, 'Your father has forbidden it'. Children and servants were in this way taught to know their place".

Additionally, CBSE offered four options for the title - 'Who is responsible for indiscipline among children?', 'Collapse of discipline at home', 'place of children and servants at home', 'child psychology'. The question has led to outrage among students and parents alike. The CBSE is currently scrutinising the matter and experts will decide on the correct answer as per interpretations.

Opposition launches attack on Centre

Congress' interim President Sonia Gandhi demanded an apology from the Centre and condemned the passage:

"The passage contains atrocious statements like 'Women gaining independence is the main reason for a wide variety of social problems. Wives stopped obeying their husbands and that is the reason children and servants are indisciplined. The entire passage is riddled with such condemnable ideas and the question that follows are equally nonsensical," she said.

She added, "I add my voice to students, parents, teachers, educationalists and raise strong objections to misogynistic materials finding its way into the CBSE exams. It reflects extremely poorly on the education system and violates all norms of a progressive and empowered society. I urge the Ministry of Education, CBSE to immediately withdraw the question, issue an apology and conduct a thorough review to ensure it is never repeated again".

Image: ANI/Shutterstock