CBSE Class 10 Result OUT; PM Modi, Education Minister Pradhan Congratulate 'young Friends'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Class 10 students of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) who received their results on Tuesday. In his Tweet, PM Modi sent best wishes to his 'young friends' for their future endeavours

"Congratulations to my young friends who have successfully passed the CBSE Class X examinations. My best wishes to the students for their future endeavours", PM wrote.

Congratulations to my young friends who have successfully passed the CBSE Class X examinations. My best wishes to the students for their future endeavours. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 3, 2021

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also congratulated students and praised the efforts put in by teachers, students and parents, during the challenging year.

"Heartiest congratulations to all young friends who have cleared the CBSE Class X examinations. I wish for their healthy and bright future. To my friends who did not meet expectations this year, I urge them to not lose heart and continue working hard. Success will surely follow," tweeted Pradhan.

The last one and a half year has been challenging for everyone, particularly for our students, teachers & parents.



I compliment all, especially our young friends, parents, teachers, academics and @cbseindia29 for making this day possible. #CBSEClass10result — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) August 3, 2021

CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 Declared

The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the CBSE class 10th result 2021. Registered candidates can view and download their scorecards from the official websites as well as from various platforms. The board recorded the highest ever pass percentage of 99.04 in the class 10 results, with girls outshining boys by a slender margin of 0.35 per cent.

Over 57,000 students have scored above 95 per cent and over 2 lakh have their scorers between 90 and 95 per cent. Meanwhile, the result for over 16,000 students is still under process. The CBSE has not yet given any timeline for the announcement of these results. It is not just the over 16,000 class 10 students who have been kept waiting for their results. The CBSE, last week, held back the results of nearly 65,000 class 12 students.

CBSE assessment policy

The board exams were cancelled this year in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19 and the results have been prepared on basis of an alternative assessment policy announced by the CBSE.

Under the policy, while 20 marks for each subject were for internal assessment as every year, 80 marks were calculated on basis of the student's performance in various tests or exams throughout the year. Schools were also asked to ensure that the marks awarded by them are in consonance with the past performance of the school in class 10 board exams.

Image Credit: PTI