CBSE Class 12 Results: Girls Outshine Boys; Pass Percentage Down From Last Year

The pass percentage in CBSE class 12 exams, results of which were declared Friday, dipped by 5.38 percentage points and the number of students who scored above 90 per cent and 95 per cent marks also declined compared to last year.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) officials, however, said a comparison cannot be drawn with last year's statistics as the academic session then was split into two terms because of the Covid pandemic.

The pass percentage this year stood at 87.33 per cent as against 92.71 per cent last year. In 2019 (the pre-pandemic academic session), the pass percentage was 83.40 per cent.

Girls outshone boys, recording a six percentage point higher passing rate.

CBSE has announced that there will be no merit list to "avoid unhealthy competition". Officials said the board has also decided to scrap awarding first, second and third divisions based on students' scores.

"No merit list will be declared by the CBSE to avoid unhealthy competition among students. However, the board will issue merit certificates to 0.1 per cent of students who have scored the highest marks in the various subjects," a senior board official said.

In Class 12, as many as 1.12 lakh students have scored above 90 per cent and 22,622 candidates secured above 95 per cent marks.

Among the above 90 per cent scorers, 271 are from the Children With Special Needs (CSWN) category. As many as 44 students of the CSWN category have scored above 95 per cent marks.

Last year, 1,34,797 candidates scored above 90 per cent in class 12 while 33,432 candidates scored above 95 per cent.

In 2019, the number of students scoring above 90 per cent and 95 per cent were 94,299 and 17,693 respectively.

During the last academic session, exams were conducted in two parts and the syllabus was also split into two terms as a one-time measure because of the pandemic, a senior board official said.

"This year, the board resumed the annual one-term practice like pre-pandemic years wherein students had to give exams of the entire syllabus at once.

"Therefore, a valid comparison can only be drawn with pre-pandemic years and the pass percentage has increased from pre-pandemic year 2019," the official added.

Over 16.60 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 examination this time.

The Trivandrum region recorded the highest pass percentage at 99.91 while the Prayagraj region reported the lowest at 78.05.

Over 1.25 lakh students have been placed in the compartment category as against 1,07,689 candidates last year.

In the CBSE-affiliated schools abroad, 92.59 per cent of students have passed Class 12.

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) have achieved a pass percentage of 97.51, followed by schools under the Central Tibetan Schools Administration (96.77 per cent), Kendriya Vidyalaya (92.51 pc), private schools (87.95 per cent) and Government aided and government schools have achieved a pass percentage of 87.17 per cent and 83.73 per cent respectively.