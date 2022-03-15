CBSE Re-evaluates Class 10 Odia OMR Sheets, Over 20k Students Benefit With Revision

The CBSE has re-evaluated the OMR sheets of the class 10 Odia exam with the correct answer key approved by an expert committee that benefitted over 28,000 students, officials said on Tuesday.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday set up an expert committee to probe into the alleged discrepancies in the question and answer key of Odia's paper of class 10 first term examination.

"It was directed by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan that the dispute must be resolved within the next 24 hours and students' grievance addressed immediately and appropriately.

"Accordingly, with a view to ascertaining the factual position, an expert committee was constituted by CBSE for examining the discrepancies mentioned in the representation," the CBSE said in an official statement.

The panel submitted its report at 6 pm on Monday. Based on the report, the CBSE evaluated the OMRs of Odia Class 10 term one exam with the correct answer key approved by the expert panel, it said.

"The revised performance of students has been since sent to the schools concerned for onward information of the students. A total of 28.310 students have benefitted as a result of this revision," the CBSE added.

