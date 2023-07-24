CCB Cops Chase Grenade Mystery, CDR Data Recovery Process Initiated

The CCB police are trying to crack the mystery behind the four live grenades recovered from five suspected terrorists who were caught planning a massive bomb blast in the garden city of Bengaluru. They are preparing to find answers to questions about where the grenades came from, who delivered them to the suspects and where they planned the attacks.

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and the National Bomb Data Centre (NBDC) will start the inspection after obtaining the court's permission. An explosive expert on the condition of anonymity speaking to Republic has said that "First, the work of deactivating the grenades has been done. Then the raw materials used for their manufacture are sorted and the origin is determined. The grenade sample is then analysed with NBDC data. The NBDC, which maintains data on every blast that occurs in the country, will scrutinize whether this type of grenade has been used anywhere. Where is the grenade after all these checks? How is it ready? Has this type of explosive been used anywhere in the past? Information about the blast and its impact will be available."

Data in mobile phones being retrieved

CCB is collecting call details of the suspected terrorists in the last two years and have obtained a two-year CDR under the UAPA section to ascertain with whom they were in touch so far. Also, some of the terror suspects had already changed the SIM and bought a new one. The CCB is investigating who all were called from this new SIM. WhatsApp chats and calls were also found on the mobile phones of the suspected terrorists. It has come to light that the suspects had called several people through WhatsApp and were also chatting with these numbers. To whom did the terror suspects make these WhatsApp chats and calls? Who have they spoken to? The CCB special team is investigating the location to which the calls were made. Some people have Android mobiles while others have basic mobiles. The CCB had seized 12 mobile phones from the suspects and have sent them for data retrieval.

CCB scrutinizes bank details of terror suspects

During the investigation, the CCB police also found that payments were made to the suspected terrorists via digital mode. An investigation officer speaking to Republic said that "The bank accounts of the five arrested suspects are being verified. Investigation revealed that the money was transferred as per the requirement at times and that the accused, Junaid, used to pay money to five suspected terrorists from abroad."

Preliminary investigation report submitted to MHA

The CCB has sent the preliminary investigation report of the case to the Union Home Ministry after arresting five suspected terrorists who were planning to carry out subversive activities in the city. The number, name and section of the arrested terrorists have been registered. The report mentions the allegations and conspiracy by the suspects.

CCB issues lookout notice against Kingpin Junaid Ahmed

The CCB officials will seek interpole's help to nab Junaid, a suspected terrorist who is absconding abroad. The CCB police are preparing to submit a report to the Interpol for the arrest of Junaid, who was released from jail two years ago on bail and fled to Dubai. Junaid had travelled to Dubai in 2021, but it is not clear where he went from there. Information about Junaid, who is living abroad, has already been exchanged with the National Investigation Agency and central agencies. A report has also been submitted to the Interpol and a lookout notice has also been issued, CCB sources said.