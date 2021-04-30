CCMB Comes Up With New COVID-19 Testing Method Using Dry Swab, Read All You Need To Know

Director of Center for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Rakesh Mishra said that they have developed a new way of collecting COVID-19 samples for testing. This is performed by using a dry swab technique/ method for virus examination. Speaking to the media, Mishra said that the new method is cheap, safe, fast and more accurate compared to methods in use. He stated that using the dry swab method will accelerate the number of tests conducted per day by a good 300 per cent.

He said, "With the current method of collecting samples using the nasopharyngeal swab, after collection of the sample from it is put in a tube/ container containing a pink coloured liquid called 'Viral Transport Medium' (VTM) and then send to the labs for further processing."

CCMB Director spoke about the demerits of the current COVID-19 assessments that are undertaken. He indicated how there exists a risk of the spread of the virus. He further explained how; if during the collection of COVID-19, the container with the swab might leak if it is not sealed fitly leading to cross-examination.

Mishra added, "The process to get test result using the current method is quite time-consuming as it takes around 2 to 3 hours to unseal 200 to 300 sample tubes. After that the samples are taken for RNA extraction which is an expensive and a very time-consuming process."

He further stated that these are collected for conducting a test for what is known as RT-PCR. This is not a speedy process. Speaking about the new method of collecting samples through dry swabs, Mishra said that there is no need to put the swab containing sample in VTM instead it needs to be put inside a dry container and is further sent to the labs. He affirmed that this reduces the risk of cross-examination, the time taken to give result and by not using VTM, it reduces the cost too. Mishra further said that the dry swab containing the collected sample is placed into what is called as a TE Buffer, a kind of buffer solution which is very cheap in terms of cost.

He explained, "Once the sample is opened and is placed in TE Buffer, the sample is ready for RT-PCR in only 30 minutes. There is no other process of RNA extraction and test result can be given on the same day."

He further said that all human errors that happen in swab test that uses VTM, does not happen in this dry test. He mentioned that the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) has already given approval to this method and is currently used by various laboratories in the country. He mentioned that the license for the dry swab method is also being sold to various private companies, hospitals and labs so that testing kits is prepared post receiving permits from Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

Rakesh Mishra did say that this can be implemented vigorously once the State governments come forward to use this method. According to him, this method will play a key role in aiding India to come out of a "terrible pandemic situation".

(With inputs from ANI)