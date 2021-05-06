CCMB Refutes 'N440K COVID Strain 15 Times More Lethal'; Says 'Andhra Strain Diminishing'

Refuting reports of a new 'South India' COVID-19 mutant strain, Hyderabad's Centre For Cellular And Molecular Biology (CCMB) on Wednesday, clarified that the N440K variant strain was not new and is 'now diminishing'. CCMB further explained that the N440K strain has been prevalent in South India since last year and had displayed the ability to make more copies in 'controlled cell culture'. CCMB added that their genome studies say that N440K is now diminishing and advised people to mask up, avoid crowded places and maintain good hygiene.

CCMB: 'N440K variant strain not new'

In light of the many reports on coronavirus variant N440K lately, we would like to bring to your attention a few things:

1. The mutant is not new. We have been seeing it in South India since last year.@CSIR_IND @AndhraPradeshCM

On Tuesday, several reports claimed that the new COVID variant N440K - mainly prevalent in South India - is believed to be at least 15 times more lethal than the other Indian variants - B1.617 and B1.618. The N440K variant is the reason for the sharp spike in new infections in Andhra Pradesh in the last few weeks. Last year, the N440K variant created havoc during the first wave of the pandemic.

Speaking to Republic, PV Sudhakar, District COVID special officer & Principal of Andhra Medical College said, " It is found to be very prevalent in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana as well as in Maharashtra. However, naming it as 'Vizag strain' is something very amusing and I do not know who has named it. At the same time calling it 15 times more virulent, does not stand with the scientific scrutiny. The general observation made by the Doctors are-- reduced incubation period, progression of the disease is faster, more youngsters, women & children are getting infected, more people require oxygen and death toll has also increased compared to the first wave. It has been speculated that this particular strain is restricted to Andhra Pradesh but a similar strain is witnessed in Maharashtra and Telangana".

He added that the N440K variant is coming down significantly instead B.1.617 is more prevalent and taking over the earlier strain. Though the strain has been identified in the month of March itself, it is becoming weaker and weaker day by day. So the new strain will not change its treatment protocol-- in the sense, most of the treatment that is done revolves around the symptoms & signs of the individuals. Andhra Pradesh has 1,59,597 active COVID cases, 10,16,142 recovered cases and 8289 fatalities.