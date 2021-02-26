CCTV Footage Before RSS Worker's Death In Kerala Shows Clash With SDPI Cadre; Open Threats

After a 23-year-old Rashtriya Swatamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker was allegedly killed by SDPI (Social Democratic Party of India) workers in Kerala, Republic Media Network on Friday accessed the CCTV footage of the crime scene, which captures pre-murder clashes. The visuals in the CCTV footage show that the people involved were issuing threats such as "You will not be able to reach your home to meet your mother" while attacking the Kerala RSS worker Nandu Krishna.

The visuals accessed by Republic also show how the local Kerala Police, which was witnessing the clashes, acted as mute spectators of the incident. According to sources, the suspects (SDPI cadre) had created a ruckus on the day of UP CM Yogi Adityanath's visit following which they took out a rally on Wednesday morning in protest against the UP CM's speech. Yogi Adityanath flagged off BJP's Vijay Yatra from Kasargod on Sunday in the lead-up to elections in the state.

What led to the RSS worker's murder?

In response to SDPI's rally, Kerala BJP led a counter-rally on Wednesday evening following which SDPI members reportedly provoked RSS workers at their residences. The SDPI, which had taken out another rally in counter to the BJP's, engaged in a verbal showdown with RSS workers at the Nagam Kulangara market. While locals claim that police were present at the spot to restrict RSS workers, the SDPI members reportedly returned armed with machetes from a vehicle. As per police sources, Nandu Krishna was hacked down by the SDPI members in one stroke - described by the cops as an IS-style execution.

Kerala RSS worker killed by SDPI workers

RSS workers and SDPI were involved in a scuffle on Wednesday over the latter's speech that was allegedly made along the communal lines. Both groups took out a protest rally following which a scuffle broke out between the groups, forcing the police to intervene. SDPI workers reportedly hurled provocative statements about RSS and indulged in a war of words with their workers in front of the Nagam Kulangara market. 8 people have been arrested so far in the case, with the Kerala Police hunting for the main accused who hacked Nandu to death.

The SDPI workers reportedly reorganized after the initial scuffle and attacked the RSS workers, allegedly killing Nandu Krishna while chopping off another RSS worker's hand. The scuffle between the groups also left 3 SDPI members injured who were rushed to a government hospital nearby. The incident occurred at around 6.30 pm on Wednesday. Issuing a statement on the murder, Kerala Police said, 'the man, identified as Nandu, was killed in the clash between the RSS and SDPI in Nagamkulangara near Cherthala Few people have been injured in the incident".

