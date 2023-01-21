Jammu Twin Blasts CCTV Tape Accessed; People Seen Rushing After 1st Explosion At 10:47 AM

Republic TV has accessed the CCTV footage of the first blast that took place in the Narwal area of Jammu on Saturday morning.

As per the CCTV footage, the first blast happened at around 10:47 am on Saturday. In the visuals, people can be seen running when the first blast occurred in the scrab area of Narwal. Notably, twin blasts have been reported from the Narwal area of Jammu and Kashmir at 10-15 minutes intervals and it is reported that at least six people suffered injuries. The injured have been shifted to the hospital for further treatment.

Security agencies arrived at the spot and the site has been cordoned off. A search operation has been launched in the area with a team of Bomb Disposal Squad at the explosion site. Seniors officials of the Jammu and Kashmir police including SSP Chandan Kohli have already reached the spot as the officials try to ascertain the nature of the blasts. The teams of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and State Investigation Agency (SIA) have also arrived at the spot to take stock of the situation

#LIVE | CCTV footage of Jammu twin blast site in Narwal area; first blast took place at 10:47 AM.

Eyewitnesses narrate ordeal

The eyewitnesses narrated the account of the Narwal twin blast. One of the eyewitnesses said, "I was working when I heard a very loud explosion. I thought a cylinder exploded... The blast took place inside a car. The whole car was damaged. After 10 minutes, another blast occurred."

Another eyewitness said, "I was working here, selling tea. The blast took place 100 feet from my place. The explosion was loud. Even I thought a cylinder or a tyre exploded. But when people from the explosion site came, they told me that people are injured as a blast took place. When people gathered after the first blast, another blast took place after 10 minutes from the first blast."

It is pertinent to mention that earlier on Friday, a blast took place in a truck carrying Urea in the Bajalta area which is almost 5-6 km away from the blast site in Narwal. Notably, the terror angle was ruled out in this blast.