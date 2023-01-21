CCTV Footage Of Jammu Twin Blasts Shows Explosion With Loud Bang, People Fleeing

Republic TV has accessed the CCTV footage of twin explosions in Jammu that took place within a span of 15 minutes on Saturday, injuring seven people.

According to the CCTV footage, the first blast happened in the Narwal Area of Jammu at around 10.47 am. The footage shows people running after the explosion.

The second blast was reported minutes after the first explosion. In the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage, an explosion can be seen at a distance with a loud bang.

The blasts were triggered by suspected terrorists at a time when security agencies and administration are on high alert amid the upcoming Republic Day celebrations and ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra of the Congress.

The whole area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been initiated. The Forensics team is present at the spot as a part of the investigation.

According to an eyewitness, the first blast occurred in a vehicle that was sent to a workshop for repairs.

Another eyewitness said, "I was working here, selling tea. The blast took place 100 feet from my place. The explosion was loud. Even I thought a cylinder or a tyre exploded. But when people from the explosion site came, they told me that people are injured as a blast took place."

J&K L-G condemns twin blasts

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has condemned the blasts and announced Rs 50,000 ex-gratia to those injured in the incident. He has asked the administration to ensure the best possible treatment and extend every help required by the families.

The J&K police briefed the Lt Governor about the twin blasts and on the investigation. Sinha called for urgent steps to identify and take action against those responsible.