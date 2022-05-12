On Thursday, Republic TV accessed CCTV footage in which three suspects in the murder of Bhilwara youth Adarsh Tapadia are seen walking on a deserted street. The footage is from 9.16 pm on May 10, just minutes before the brutal murder took place. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Bhilwara SP Adarsh Sidhu stressed that the police are on the lookout for three more suspects who have been named in the FIR. Observing that the situation is under control, he also asserted that the Popular Front of India's possible involvement in the attack will be investigated as well.

Bhilwara SP Adarsh Sidhu remarked, "The situation is under control. This incident happened the day before yesterday. Swift action was taken and we detained the persons responsible for this incident. One person has been arrested. Evidence has been collected. We made arrangements to maintain law and order. We neither had to impose Section 144 nor curfew. We took action after taking people into confidence."

"Taking into consideration the evidence collected and the CCTV footage, three persons are responsible for this act. All three of them were taken into custody. The murder weapon has been recovered. Apart from this, three more persons have been named in the FIR. Our teams are tracing them. We will complete the investigation by detaining them soon," he added.

The IPS officer elaborated, "3-4 days before the incident, the boys quarreled over something. 3-4 days later, they meet again and the same issue gets aggravated and one of them dies as a result of the stabbing. We will investigate the (PFI) angle and we will take action if the role of someone else also comes to the fore."

BJP slams Rajasthan government

After Adarsh Tapadia's murder, VHP and BJP came down heavily on the Rajasthan government amid a rise in communal incidents in the state. Besides demanding the strictest punishment for the guilty, they have sought compensation for the victim's kin and a job for his family member. Meanwhile, internet services were suspended till 6 am on Thursday. Speaking to the media, BJP MLA Vitthal Shankar Awasthi condemned this incident and averred that it should serve as an eye-opener for the police, administration and the state government.