Cdr Nishant Singh Laid To Rest With Full Military Honours 15 Days After MiG-29K Crashed

The Indian Navy laid Commander Nishant Singh to rest on Friday after the fighter pilot's MiG-29K crashed off Goa on November 26. Cdr Nishant Singh was laid to rest with full military honours in Goa. The fighter pilot had been missing since his jet crashed on November 26 and was located 11 days later on December 7.

The Indian Navy recovered the mortal remains of Commander Nishant Singh in the Arabian Sea, 70 metres below water and 30 miles off the Goa coast. The trainer aircraft had crashed on November 26 at around 5 pm in the Arabian Sea after it ditched off Goa. While one pilot had been rescued immediately after the crash, the Indian Navy had launched intensive search operations to spot Cdr Nishant Singh.

Commander Nishant Singh, a fighter pilot of Indian Navy, was laid to rest with full military honours at Goa today. Commander Nishant didn't survive the Mig-29K crash off Goa on 26 November. pic.twitter.com/OY8jKjbwV9 — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2020

"Indian Navy has recovered the body of the missing MiG-29K pilot Commander Nishant Singh on the seabed 70 metres below water. It has been found 30 miles off Goa coast after extensive search. The aircraft had crashed on Nov 26 while operating over Arabian Sea," an Indian Navy official had said on Monday.

The Indian Navy also recovered all sections of the aircraft wreckage and had immediately sent the mortal remains of the body found for DNA testing and identity confirmation. During the search operations, the Indian Navy deployed 09 warships and 14 aircrafts along with the Fast Interceptor Craft to recover missing Cdr Nishant Singh. It had located some of the debris of the aircraft including landing gear, turbo charger, fuel tank engine and wing engine cowling last week.

3 crashes in two years

The MiG-29, which is manufactured by Russia, has had an uneasy history in India, having been crashed on two occasions previously. In February 2020, a MiG-29K had crashed in Goa after it was hit by birds. The pilots managed to eject in time and landed safely. Prior to that, on November 16, 2019, another MiG-29K had crashed in South Goa due to failure of both its engines. In 2018, another aircraft was badly damaged after it veered off the runway from INS Hansa in 2018.

In 2016, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) in its annual report, had pointed out the deficiencies in the Russian aircraft. The report said, "MiG29K continues to face operational deficiencies due to defects in engines, airframe and fly-by-wire system." It also highlighted that the aircraft which is the 'mainstay of integral fleet air defence' is riddled with problems relating to airframe, RD MK-33 engine and fly-by-wire system.

