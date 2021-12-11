CDS & Madhulika Rawat's Daughters Kritika & Tarini Collect Their Ashes; Immersion Today

The ashes of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and his wife, Madhulika Rawat who were given a final send-off with full military honours on Friday were collected by their daughters on Saturday morning. CDS Bipin Rawat and Madhulika Rawat’s daughters Kritika and Tarini collected the ashes of their parents from Brar Square crematorium, Delhi Cantonment. The last rites of CDS Rawat along with his wife were conducted and the couple were laid together on the funeral pyre.

General Bipin Rawat and Madhulika Rawat’s funeral was held at the Brar Square crematorium, two days after the couple along with 11 other armed forces personnel lost their lives in an IAF helicopter crash. The ashes of the couple were collected by their daughters on Saturday morning. The immersion of their ashes will be done later in the day in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. Both Kritika and Tarini were present during the last rites of their parents and said their final goodbyes along with other family members.

Delhi: Kritika and Tarini, the daughters of #CDSGeneralBipinRawat and Madhulika Rawat collected the ashes of their parents from Brar Square crematorium, Delhi Cantonment this morning.



The immersion of their ashes will be done in Haridwar, Uttarakhand today. pic.twitter.com/ZxiAdZJJfq — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2021

CDS General Bipin Rawat & his wife laid to rest

Dignitaries paid final respects to India's foremost military officer on Friday. The last rites of CDS Bipin Rawat along with his wife Madhulika Rawat were conducted in the Brar Square crematorium, Delhi Cantonment. The couple were laid together on the funeral pyre.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief Ministers Pushkar Singh Dhami and Arvind Kejriwal, DRDO chief Dr G Satheesh, General Rawat's family members and several others were present at the decorated officer's funeral. A total of 800 service personnel were in attendance for the military funeral of the CDS. CDS Rawat and his wife were accorded a 17 gun salute. After the playing of the Last Post and Rouse by tri-services buglers, the funeral pyre was lit by family members.

Tragic IAF helicopter crash

General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat succumbed to injuries on December 8 after an Indian Air Force Mi-17V5 helicopter carrying 14 defence personnel crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor. The CDS along with his wife and 12 personnel of the defence staff were travelling to a college in Wellington when the devastating mishap took 13 lives. The Shaurya Chakra awarded Group Captain Varun Singh, who was also boarding the IAF chopper is the lone survivor of the accident. He is currently being treated in Bengaluru after being shifted from Wellington Army hospital.

Image: ANI