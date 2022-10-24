CDS Anil Chauhan And Top Brass Celebrate Diwali With Troops At Border; Distribute Sweets

As the nation celebrates the festival of light, Diwali, the top brass of armed forces on Monday, October 24, including CDS General Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and General Manoj Pande visited different border locations to celebrate the festival with troops in forward locations. They were seen distributing sweets among the soldiers.

CDS General Anil Chauhan and Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari celebrated Diwali with troops on the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir while General Pande celebrated it with troops in Sikkim area.

Hours ago, Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guards Bangladesh engaged in Diwali celebrations in Fulbari, India-Bangladesh border, exchanging sweets during the occasion.

PM Modi From Kargil On Diwali

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kargil, Ladakh, to celebrate the festival of Diwali along with the Indian Army soldiers, and gave a strong message to enemies of India by saying that the country wants peace but it is also ready to retaliate.

Addressing the soldiers in Kargil, PM Modi said, "For me, all of you have been my family for years now... it's a privilege to celebrate Diwali among all of you." He lauded the bravehearts for standing tall at the borders and said, “Where can I get a better Diwali than this?”

"India celebrates its festivals with love. We include the whole world in our celebrations. Today, from Kargil's victorious land, I wish the whole world a Happy Diwali... There has not been a single war with Pakistan where Kargil has not hoisted the flag of victory. In the world context, India wishes that this festival of light leads the way to peace," he added.