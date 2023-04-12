CDS Anil Chauhan Says India Cannot Remain 'divorced' From Military Applications Of Space

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Tuesday said that India can remain away from the military applications of space. Speaking at the Indian Def Space Symposium 2023 in Delhi, CDS discussed the necessity for qualified space personnel in both the civil and military sectors. CDS Anil Chauhan said, “ Space is being used to enhance combat capabilities in the domains of land, sea, air and even cyber. The military applications of space are the dominant discourse from which we cannot remain divorced”.



India must investigate the fields of military satellite miniaturisation and reusable launch systems, according to CDS. According to him, this will contribute to the improvement of India's space capabilities. The DRDO chairman also emphasised the need to collaborate closely with academics, MSMEs, startups, and large corporations to establish dual-use platforms with a primary focus on combining cutting-edge technology.

CDS Chauhan talks about the event

The symposium today will help everyone focus on our national security while identifying potential answers to upcoming issues, according to CDS Anil Chauhan. The development of dual-use platforms with a particular emphasis on incorporating cutting-edge technologies should be the goal, he said. He also said that the military needs to expand its NAVC constellation, provide agile space-based ISR and ensure secure satellite-assisted communications.



To reduce costs, overcome obstacles, and quicken the pace of expanding India's space capabilities, he continued, it is necessary to investigate the topic of miniaturisation of satellites and reusable launch vehicles. He discussed the need for populating the space domain, the development of a dynamic threat environment for India's space assets, and the country's need to improve its space capabilities. Additionally, he stated that India's space-based infrastructure must be redundant and resilient.



Lt Gen AK Bhat, Director General of the Indian Space Association while speaking on the occasion as quoted by ANI said “ The symposium will pave the way forward of how we leverage international space cooperation and also the policy and strategy. I would like to thank the Chief Of Defence Staff and Chairman of DRDO. Their presence underlines the importance of this growing domain of warfare where I assure you that the industry is ready to contribute and play its part in this national endeavour”.



Chief guest CDS Gen. Anil Chauhan, Guest of Honor Dr. Samir V. Kamat, Secretary DDR&D and Chairman, DRDO; Air Vice-Marshal DV Khot, DG DSA, HQ IDS; Air Marshal BR Krishna (Retd), Former CISC, HQ IDS; and numerous other dignitaries from various ministries, defence and space industries attended the inaugural event.



A session was organized where experts from the defence and technology sectors analyzed China’s military capabilities, including the space-based assets and how the balance of power is affected in the region. The platform will bring together specialists from various fields to discuss the most recent trends and issues in the world of defence, providing delegates from the defence, DRDO, and government sectors as well as business executives with a fantastic opportunity to network. It will focus on developing space domain awareness and satellite communications to enhance military operations, as well as issues related to securing funding for new space capabilities, growing international partnerships, and developing a defence space strategy in line with the National Space Strategy.